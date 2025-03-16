Fantasy Hockey
Trevor van Riemsdyk headshot

Trevor van Riemsdyk News: First goal in over two years

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

The goal was van Riemsdyk's first since March 9, 2023. The defenseman has maintained a steady spot in the Capitals' lineup as a bottom-four option, but that's a massive drought for any player. He snapped a 10-game point drought with the tally as well. For the season, van Riemsdyk has contributed 17 points, 68 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 67 appearances. His play isn't fantasy-friendly, but he tends to be fairly steady and reliable on the ice.

Trevor van Riemsdyk
Washington Capitals
