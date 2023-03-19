Frozen Fantasy: Four Weeks Left

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

Barrett Hayton , C, Arizona (26 percent Yahoo!) – Hayton is the forgotten man from the 2018 NHL Draft. Back then, scouts threw around the name Patrice Bergeron (94 percent Yahoo!) when they talked about this kid. No pressure there. Hayton's development in Arizona has been slow – the desert isn't a great place to grow. But he's persevered. And his offense is starting to catch up to his two-way play. Hayton's goal Saturday extended his point streak to seven games and 12 points, including four goals (22 shots). Four of those points have come with the man-advantage. And he's also upped his game at the dot by going 73-for-127 (57.5 percent). That's impressive given he's up against the opponent's best. Hayton's pace will slow, but

I hope you've saved some roster moves for this late in the season because there are a few gems in this list. And a few Hail Marys for those willing to take a risk.

I won't wax on about trends or ideas this week. The weather is too nice – even in Canada – to spend time reading an article. So let's get to the point fast.

Let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Forward Category Coverage

Barrett Hayton, C, Arizona (26 percent Yahoo!) – Hayton is the forgotten man from the 2018 NHL Draft. Back then, scouts threw around the name Patrice Bergeron (94 percent Yahoo!) when they talked about this kid. No pressure there. Hayton's development in Arizona has been slow – the desert isn't a great place to grow. But he's persevered. And his offense is starting to catch up to his two-way play. Hayton's goal Saturday extended his point streak to seven games and 12 points, including four goals (22 shots). Four of those points have come with the man-advantage. And he's also upped his game at the dot by going 73-for-127 (57.5 percent). That's impressive given he's up against the opponent's best. Hayton's pace will slow, but I believe the growth in his game is real – he has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in his last 23 games. He'll help you right now, and make sure you note his name for draft day next fall.

Forward Offense

Pierre Engvall, LW/RW, NY Islanders (1 percent Yahoo!) – Engvall went from a fourth-line gig in the Big Smoke to a second-line one on Long Island. And look what's happened. He returns to Toronto on Tuesday on a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes a goal in three of those four. Engvall is getting time on PP2 and nabbed an assist there Saturday. His output is modest and not even the best in this group. But he could still help if your format is right.

Calle Jarnkrok, LW/RW/C, Toronto (5 percent Yahoo!) – Jarnkrok has always teased fantasy managers with his potential and versatility, but his Swedish sensibility always kept him a step deeper in his own zone than in the offensive end. Now, he's riding shotgun with Auston Matthews (100 percent Yahoo!), who's the best scorer and two-play teammate he's ever had. Jarnkrok has the freedom to use his skills without worry, and he heads into Tuesday on a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes three goals. In fact, he's pottes five goals in his last eight games (eight points). Nab him if you need even-strength scoring.

Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas (4 percent Yahoo!) – 19-year-old Johnston skates into Tuesday's contest on a four-game, four-goal streak. His snipe Saturday gave him six in the last eight games and 20 on the season. And heading into Tuesday, he has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his last 12 games. Don't look now, but Johnston is now the NHL's leading rookie goal scorer and in the top-six alongside a resurgent Jamie Benn (85 percent Yahoo!). His future is bright, too – he's the most prolific teenage goal scorer in Dallas history (Mike Modano was a North Star, not a Star). I'm sold.

Thomas Novak, C, Nashville (10 percent Yahoo!) – Novak skates into Sunday on a five-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes four goals. The two-way pivot's offensive game has grown a lot this season, but few managers have noticed. Novak posted 26 points in 25 AHL games and has continued at close to that pace in the bigs (30 in 36). He's been especially productive over the last 15 games with 19 points, including nine goals. Novak is getting PP1 time and takes six-to-10 faceoffs a game, so there's always a chance of a bit of category coverage. But he's more of a G-and-A man. Anything else is gravy.

Defense Category Coverage

Juuso Valimaki, D, Arizona (14 percent Yahoo!) – Valimaki's confidence has grown since Shayne Gostisbehere (48 percent Yahoo!) booked a ticket to Raleigh on Mar. 1. He's gone off for 11 points - including 10 assists - in 10 games since with a sweet three-point game Saturday night. And while there has been little power-play production (one assist) during that span, Valimaki did deliver 25 shots, 18 shots and 10 each of hits and PIM. I don't know if this is the case of real skill coming out with a change of scenery, or if it's simply being a bigger fish in a lesser talent pool. It could be both, but who cares – that only matters in dynasty formats.

Hits, Blocks Plus Maybe a Bit More

Boris Katchouk, LW, Chicago (0 percent Yahoo!) – Katchouk is one of the hardest workers in the league – he doesn't take a single second off, whether in practice or a game. He skates well and finishes his checks, and is finally showing off his quick shot and possession game. Remember – this is someone who slipped on a Team Canada jersey as a U18. Katchouk heads into Monday on a three-game, five-point streak (four assists, 10 shots, seven hits). I'm not counting on the scoring to continue, but his intensity will. And that means ice time and opportunity. And hits.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, NY Islanders (16 percent Yahoo!) – Pageau has returned from a month on the IR with a bang. The third-line pivot has picked up a point in all three games (two goals, two assists) and has added seven blocks, six shots and five hits. Pageau gets some duty on PP2, so yes, the offense might continue. But if it doesn't, his hitting and blocking will continue, no if, ands or buts.

Hail Mary, including Goalies

Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis (15 percent Yahoo!) – Fantasy managers flocked to Hofer overnight Saturday like bugs to a light bulb. He was sharp in a win over the Caps earlier that day and that green-lighted him for a start Sunday against the Jets. Hofer enjoyed a strong AHL season and Thomas Greiss (3 percent Yahoo!) is a UFA this summer. If he stays hot, he may steal time from both Greiss and Jordan Binnington (63 percent Yahoo!) until season's end. And right now, I'd take Hofer over Sideshow Jordan's unpredictability (or predictability, depending on how you look at it).

Ivan Prosvetov, G, Arizona (4 percent Yahoo!) – Prosvetov is up to stay, at least for this year. His AHL numbers are meh at best (.900 save percentage, 3.06 GAA), but the 'Yotes need to know what they have in him by season's end. And so far, so good. Prosvetov has won two straight while only allowing two goals in each. Sure, they were against the Orcas and Hawks, but he still looked good when they drove the net. Arizona isn't good, but Prosvetov will do all he can to earn another contract. And his desperation might be enough to help ease yours. If not, just let him go.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, D, Washington (10 percent Yahoo!) – TvR was already having a career season when newcomer Rasmus Sandin (56 percent Yahoo!) arrived at the deadline. Sparks flew immediately between the two, and while van Riemsdyk's four-game, five-point scoring streak ended Saturday, his confidence is rising. He has 15 shots and six blocks in his last five games, and that means TvR could help you in a quiet, sneaky way.

Back to just four weeks left.

Like you, I've heard the crack of the spring training bats and that has me daydreaming a bit. But hockey still has my attention. There's actually a lot to watch and enjoy over the next four weeks.

Like the Panthers making the Penguins sweat. Honestly, cats always do that to birds.

And the Jets and Flames are both trying to play their way out of the postseason. DYK the Preds have three games on both? Objects in the rear view are always closer than they seem.

Connor McDavid is headed toward 150 points. And there are 10 guys with a shot at the century mark, including Erik Karlsson. Nice.

And then there's Connor Bedard. He had two-straight five-point games to start the weekend. That includes two straight hat-tricks. His 139 points are the most in a WHL season by someone under 18 since 1985-86 (Rob Brown, ICYC). There will be almost 15,000 fans wedged into the arena in Saskatoon to witness his exploits Sunday. Nice again.

It'll mark the Blades' first-ever sellout. They go back to 1964. Bedard won't be back – he'll be wearing an NHL uniform next fall. And be on our draft lists.

Enjoy the next few weeks. And start prepping your menus for the playoffs. The first few rounds will be epic, especially in the Atlantic.

Until next week.