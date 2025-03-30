Troy Terry Injury: Injured in loss to Toronto

Terry (undisclosed) departed Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in the third period, and there was no update on his status after the game, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Terry went minus-1 in 15:45 of ice time before he collided with Frank Vatrano late in the third period. The 27-year-old Terry should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home game versus San Jose. If the Colorado native is forced to miss any time, Brett Leason will rejoin the lineup, likely in a bottom-six capacity.