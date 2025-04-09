Tyler Toffoli News: Scores in return

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Toffoli opened the scoring at 12:11 of the first period. The winger returned from a one-game absence due to a lower-body injury, though he has been bothered by lower-body concerns for a large chunk of the campaign. It hasn't stopped him from having a strong season with 29 goals, 22 assists, 221 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-19 rating over 74 appearances in a top-six role.