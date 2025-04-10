Fantasy Hockey
Tyson Foerster News: Nets hat trick in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Foerster scored three goals, one on the game-winner, in Wednesday's 8-5 victory over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old winger got Philly on the board midway through the second period, then struck twice late in the third as the Flyers found the back of the net five times in the final 12 minutes. Foerster has been one of the ringleaders of the team's late-season offensive eruption, and over the last five games he's produced six goals and seven points as the Flyers have averaged 5.0 goals a contest.

