Tyson Jost News: Manages helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Jost logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Jost has played in 18 of 20 games since the start of March, but he may lose his place in the lineup once the Hurricanes are fully healthy at forward. They were missing Taylor Hall (rest) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed) for Saturday's contest, so full strength isn't that far away. Jost has been a fine fill-in on the fourth line, earning seven points, 37 shots on net, 43 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 36 appearances this season.

