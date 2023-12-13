NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, December 13

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Wednesday, December 13

The National Hockey League has five games on the schedule for Wednesday night, and we'll set our sights on the two west-coast games, with both puck drops having a 10 p.m. ET start or later. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Sabres vs Avalanche

The Sabres (12-14-3) kick off a quick three-game Western Conference road trip at Ball Arena in Denver against the Avalanche (17-9-2) with a puck drop of 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT nationally.

The Avalanche are looking for revenge after getting blanked 4-0 against the Sabres in the first meeting at KeyBank Center in Buffalo back on Oct. 29, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 23 shots he faced that night to best Alexander Georgiev. The Sabres cashed as big underdogs (+170) on home ice that night.

John-Jason Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt and Tyson Jost each scored even-strength goals against Georgiev, while Rasmus Dahlin deposited one into the empty net to provide all of the offense in that upset victory.

The Avalanche had problems scoring that night, but they notched a 6-5 win against the Calgary Flames in a wild game on Monday night. A lack of offense for the Avs hasn't been a problem lately, it's a lack of defense and goaltending, allowing four or more goals in three straight, and six of the past seven outings.

The Sabres cooled off the red-hot Coyotes with a 5-2 win, and Buffalo is a solid 2-0-1 in the past two games, which also includes an upset of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden last Thursday. If you're more of a conservative bettor, playing the Sabres on the puck line catching a goal and a half if the play. If you're a little more risky, the Sabres are a tempting value at plus-money as heavy underdogs. We'll play it a little more conservatively here. We'll give you the latest odds below for a 2-team parlay on the ML, too, if you're so inclined.

Sabres PL (+1.5, -132 at FanDuel)

Jets vs Kings

Things didn't go well for the Jets last night in San Jose against the Sharks, although they went about as well as they have been lately. Winnipeg suffered a 2-1 loss with Laurent Brossoit in between the pipes, as the offensive support was lacking, and the goaltending was tremendous. That's been the rule for Winnipeg lately.

Winnipeg has six wins and four losses in the past 10 games overall, averaging just 2.3 goals per game on offense, while allowing just 1.7 goals per game on defense. As you would imagine, that's great for the Under. The total has gone low in 10 consecutive outings, including each of the past eight started by Connor Hellebuyck (13-6-1, 2.45 GAA, .915 SV%, 1 SO).

Hellebuyck has been standing on his head lately, allowing just two or fewer goals in eight straight starts, with the Under cashing in each of his past nine outings. The Under also cashed in his first start against L.A. in Winnipeg, a nightmare outing for him. He allowed a season-high five goals on 29 shots in a 5-1 loss on home ice in the first meeting on Oct. 17.

The Kings turn to Cam Talbot (12-4-2, 1.91 GAA, .931 SV%, 2 SO), and he has been very stingy, too. The total has gone low in 11 of his past 12 starts, while the Under is 7-0 in the past seven games for Los Angeles, and a ridiculous 15-1-1 in the past 17 games overall for the Kings. That's the play, and you can find some books still offering a flat 6, although you'll pay a little extra. At even-money, though, Under 5.5 is just fine, too, with the way these tendies have been going.

Under 5.5 (+100 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Two-Team Parlay (+251 at FanDuel)

Sabres +1.5 PL (-132) at Avalanche

Jets at Kings Under 5.5 (+100)

Two-Team Parlay (+452 at FanDuel)