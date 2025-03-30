Tyson Jost News: Produces pair of assists Sunday

Jost recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Jost drew into the lineup for Jordan Staal (lower body) after being a healthy scratch Friday versus the Canadiens. The 27-year-old Jost has four assists across his last six games despite primarily serving in a fourth-line role. The odds aren't great for him to keep his offense rolling in the long run, but he's emerged as reliable forward depth for the Hurricanes. He's at six points, 27 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances this season.