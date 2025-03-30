Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Flops against Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Luukkonen made 25 saves in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The Sabres took a 3-2 lead midway through the second period on a jack Quinn power-play tally, but Luukkonen and the Buffalo defense were simply overwhelmed over the last half of the contest. The 26-year-old goalie has fallen apart in March, coughing up five or more goals in four of his 10 appearances while going 3-7-0 with a 4.11 GAA and .848 save percentage.

