Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Team struggles to provide support

Luukkonen stopped 17 of 20 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Wild on Saturday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter

Luukkonen has been at the mercy of defensive breakdowns by the Sabres, a squad struggling with a 27-35-6 record. The team is 3-7-1 in its past 11, and UPL was between the pipes for all three victories. He's solid, but this situation is horrible for netminders, and Luukkonen will be left holding the proverbial bag most nights. Fantasy managers will likely need to pick another netminder as the season ends -- he's too risky for poolies at this stage.