Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Ugly showing in loss

Luukkonen stopped 17 of 22 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Luukkonen was able to return from a one-game absence due to an undisclosed injury, but perhaps he shouldn't have. The Predators scored twice in each frame, with Filip Forsberg and Brady Skjei each potting two goals. Luukkonen has allowed at least three goals in six of his last nine games, going 5-4-0 in that span. He's now 18-16-4 with a 3.02 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 39 appearances. He'll represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it's unclear if Luukkonen will play much behind Juuse Saros.