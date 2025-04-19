Fantasy Hockey
Valeri Nichushkin headshot

Valeri Nichushkin News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Nichushkin (lower body) will be in the lineup in Dallas on Saturday, per Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports.

Nichushkin sat out the final game of the season in Anaheim with the injury, but has had a full week to recover. Nichushkin had 21 goals and 34 points in just 43 regular-season games this season. He will line up on the second unit with Brock Nelson and Jonathan Drouin, as well as seeing first power-play time.

