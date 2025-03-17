Ville Husso News: Allows two goals in relief outing

Husso stopped 10 of 12 shots in relief of Lukas Dostal in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Husso played in the third period, but the Blues didn't let up their pressure from earlier in the game. While he won't wear the loss for this performance, Husso has now allowed five goals on 51 shots over two outings with the Ducks, a fairly pedestrian showing. He is 1-6-2 with a 3.71 GAA and an .874 save percentage over 11 games when accounting for his time with the Red Wings earlier in the season. Husso will remain in the NHL until John Gibson (lower body) is cleared to return, but he's likely to stay in the backup role.