Ville Husso News: Does just enough for win

Husso stopped 36 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Husso gave up a pair of goals in a span of 1:34 in the third period, but the Ducks quickly bounced back and then took the win in overtime. Husso improved to 2-6-2 with a 3.63 GAA and an .880 save percentage across 12 appearances between the Ducks and the Red Wings. He'll stay in the NHL as long as John Gibson (lower body) is unavailable, but expect Lukas Dostal to get the nod Thursday against the Kings.