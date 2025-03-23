Vitek Vanecek News: Tough outing in loss

Vanecek stopped 25 of 31 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Vanecek helped the Panthers pace the Capitals in an action-packed first period headlined by six goals. However, he experienced a collapse in the second period allowing three goals in just under six minutes, including two tallies within the first minute of the period. This was Vanecek's first start with the Panthers where he allowed more than three goals. The 29-year-old netminder now holds a 4-12-3 record with a 3.76 GAA and a .883 save percentage in 21 games this season. While Vanecek has some fantasy value when tending Florida's net against some of the league's lower-power offenses, it is best to fade him in most situations.