Vladislav Namestnikov Injury: Taken off by concussion spotter

Namestnikov was removed by the concussion spotter in the third period of Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Namestnikov was called off after being on the receiving end of a hit from Carolina's Jordan Staal. Before departing, Namestnikov logged two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-1 rating in 10:02 of ice time. The veteran forward will be reevaluated when the Jets return to Winnipeg -- the club's next game is Tuesday at home versus the Rangers.