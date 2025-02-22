Vladislav Namestnikov News: Signs two-year extension
Namestnikov inked a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Jets on Saturday, his agent Dan Milstein reports.
The 32-year-old Namestnikov is well on his way to his second-best season at the NHL level, scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists in 52 outings. His best year was in 2017-18 when he managed 22 goals and 26 assists in 81 games split between Tampa Bay and the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now