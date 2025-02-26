Warren Foegele News: Forces overtime Wednesday

Foegele scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Foegele stayed hot with the game-tying goal, giving him four tallies and three assists over his last six games. The 28-year-old has flipped a switch -- prior to this hot stretch, he was limited to a single goal over 13 contests. Foegele is up to 16 tallies, 31 points, 131 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-22 rating through 56 outings. He's on pace to take a run at his career high of 41 points over 82 regular-season games last year with the Oilers.