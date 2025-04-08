Fantasy Hockey
Will Smith News: Nets pair of goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Smith netted two goals, including one on a power play, and tallied four shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.

Smith was the lone player to find the back of the net for either team throughout the first two periods. The Flames tallied three goals in the final period before Smith netted his second goal of the game on a late power play. The 20-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 40 points and 118 shots on goal in 69 appearances this season. Smith's rookie campaign has been a strong showing overall but has taken a step up as of late. The fourth overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft has 17 points in his last 19 games. WIth three goals in his last two games, Smith has good value in fantasy, making him a strong waiver wire target in most formats.

