Will Smith News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Smith scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Smith scored for the fourth game in a row -- he has five goals and three assists in that span. He got the Sharks on the board in the first period of this contest. Smith is up to 18 goals, 45 points, 122 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 71 appearances. Fantasy managers in redraft formats should have the 20-year-old on their radar by now, as he's put together a strong rookie season.

