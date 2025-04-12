Fantasy Hockey
William Karlsson headshot

William Karlsson News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 10:35pm

Karlsson logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Karlsson extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) with his first power-play point since March 28 versus the Blackhawks. The center is up to 28 points (seven on the power play), 115 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 51 appearances. Karlsson's spot on the first power-play unit is intriguing, though he'll likely lose it once Jack Eichel (upper body) is healthy.

William Karlsson
Vegas Golden Knights
