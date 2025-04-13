Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yegor Sharangovich headshot

Yegor Sharangovich News: Tallies twice in third period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Sharangovich scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Sharangovich put the Flames up 3-2 at 1:30 of the third period, and he added an empty-netter with less than three minutes to go. The 26-year-old's offense is coming alive at just the right time -- he has four goals over his last three games to help the Flames stay in the playoff race right down to the wire. Overall, he's up to 17 goals, 31 points, 126 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 71 appearances. Sharangovich has never missed the 30-point mark in his five NHL seasons, but it took some effort to get there while playing in a middle-six role this year.

Yegor Sharangovich
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now