Zac Jones News: Ending year in part-time role

Jones suited up for the third time in nine games in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Jones wasn't able to maintain consistent playing time in 2024-25, though he had some extended runs in the lineup when the Rangers dealt with injuries. He's produced 11 points, 50 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 28 hits and 24 PIM over 45 appearances. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer, but the Rangers already have five blueliners under contract with Jones and K'Andre Miller in need of new deals, so Jones may not be able to carve out much more ice time in 2025-26.