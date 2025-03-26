Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Benson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Benson ended a four-game point drought, which included one missed game due to an illness. Since returning, the winger has filled a top-line role at even strength, which raises expectations for his offense. He's had an okay season with 10 goals, 14 helpers, 96 shots on net, 54 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 63 outings, but he hasn't shown much growth from his 30-point rookie campaign a year ago. He's still just 19 years old and skipped the AHL, so there's plenty of learning for him to do on the job at the NHL level.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now