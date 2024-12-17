NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are 10 games on the docket tonight, and the action is pretty spread out. There are three 7:00 p.m. ET starts (Buffalo at Montreal, Columbus at Tampa Bay, Los Angeles at Pittsburgh), one at 7:30 p.m. ET (the Islanders at Carolina), two that begin at 8:00 p.m. ET (New Jersey at St. Louis, the Rangers at Nashville) and one game at 8:30 p.m. ET (Washington at Chicago), one at 9:00 p.m. ET (Boston at Calgary), one game at 10:00 p.m. ET (Ottawa at Seattle) and one at 10:30 p.m. ET (Winnipeg at San Jose).

SLATE PREVIEW

Washington is playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue is likely to be an issue there. It might be particularly difficult for the Capitals because it's their third game in four days and fourth tilt in six days.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at SJS ($8,000): For other goaltenders, a 4-0-1 record, 1.95 GAA and .924 save percentage over their past five starts would be a hot streak. For Hellebuyck, it's just the standard. He has been fantastic throughout the campaign, with a 19-5-1 record, 2.11 GAA and .926 save percentage through 25 appearances. The Sharks rank 23rd in terms of goals per game with 2.76.

Logan Thompson, WAS at CHI ($7,900): Thompson has a superb 12-1-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .913 save percentage in 15 outings this campaign, but he's been even better recently. Across his past seven outings, he has a 5-1-1 record, 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Chicago is a favorable adversary with a 10-19-2 record and just 2.48 goals per game (30th in the league).

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NAS ($7,500): The Rangers have struggled recently, and Shesterkin has had a tough time alongside them, leaving him with a 10-11-1 record, 3.08 GAA and .907 save percentage in 22 outings in 2024-25. Still, Nashville is in an even worse position after dropping nine of its past 10 appearances. Nashville also ranks last in goals per game with 2.26. Shesterkin is a risk, even against a vulnerable opponent, but his price has dropped to the point where he's an interesting discount option.

VALUE PLAYS

Nikita Chibrikov, WPG at SJS ($5,000): Chibrikov made his NHL season debut last Tuesday, and he's been making the most of the opportunity, collecting two goals and three points through three appearances. The 21-year-old was also fairly productive in the AHL this season, contributing five goals and 13 points through 19 outings with Manitoba before being called up. I expect Chibrikov's production to slow eventually, but against the Sharks, who rank 28th in goals allowed per game with 3.45, there's a fair chance he'll be able to prolong his success.

Zach Benson, BUF at MON ($4,500): Benson is getting a chance to play on the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, which is a fantastic opportunity. That trio combined for a goal Sunday with Benson being responsible for the primary assist. Montreal ranks last in goals allowed per game with 3.73.

Shane Wright, SEA vs. OTT ($4,300): Wright has been playing up to his potential lately, providing six goals and 12 points over his past 11 outings. The 20-year-old might get cold again, but he isn't showing signs of it yet – Wright has recorded three assists across his last two appearances.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Brayden Point (C - $8,500), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,000), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,700)

The hardest part about recommending this line is finding a different way of saying the same thing from the last time I recommended it. How could I not go back to this trio, though? Kucherov has two goals and 12 points over his past four outings, Guentzel is on a six-game goal-scoring streak (eight markers, 10 points) and Point has provided four goals and 15 points across his last five appearances. Those are the kinds of results typically reversed for video games.

If they were simply hot, that'd be one thing, but the reality is this is also one of the most talented units in the league. Individually, each player has hit the 40-goal milestone at least twice in their career. They're all still in their prime with Kucherov being the elder at 31 years old.

Plus, their opponent is Columbus, which ranks 30th in goals allowed per game with 3.58.

So… yeah, I'm going to recommend them.

Blues vs. Devils

Robert Thomas (C - $6,800), Pavel Buchnevich (C - $6,000), Jake Neighbours (W - $5,400)

If you need something cheaper, though, the Blues have a red-hot line, too. Thomas is on a seven-game scoring streak (four goals, 13 points), and Buchnevich has recorded at least a point in each of his past six outings (two goals, six points). Meanwhile, Neighbours has been a steady presence recently, collecting six goals and 10 points over his last 14 appearances.

It is a little awkward that Thomas and Buchnevich are both listed as centers, but if you can make that work in your lineup, this trio is a nice option. You could also consider subbing one of the two centers for Jordan Kyrou (W - $6,600), who has found the back of the net in four consecutive games, giving him 13 goals and 27 points through 32 outings in 2024-25. Whether you sub out Thomas or Buchnevich depends primarily on your budget, but all else being equal, I'd recommend keeping Thomas over Buchnevich.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at SJS ($6,800): Morrissey's entering Tuesday's action amid a four-game scoring streak. He's accumulated a goal and 10 points across his past nine appearances. It's the latest stretch of success in what is shaping up to be another great campaign for the 29-year-old. Morrissey has three goals and 30 points through 32 outings in 2024-25.

Jakob Chychrun, WAS at CHI ($6,400): Chychrun is on a four-game scoring streak in which he's collected a goal and six points. He's been somewhat hot and cold this campaign but has been impressive offensively on average with nine goals and 21 points through 25 appearances. The only downside is, as noted above, the Capitals have seen a lot of action lately.

Noah Dobson, NYI at CAR ($5,900): Dobson has four goals and 18 points in 32 appearances this campaign, which is solid production for a blueliner, but still far behind his 2023-24 regular season finish of 70 points. He's starting to make up for a slow start, though, by contributing three goals and eight points across his past seven games.

Kris Letang, PIT vs. LAK ($5,800): Letang is red-hot with five goals and nine points across his last seven outings. It helps that he's fired 25 shots over that span for an average of 3.6 per game. That's up from his season average of 2.6 shots per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.