Zach Hyman Injury: Remains sidelined against LA

Hyman (undisclosed) will not be an option versus the Kings on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Hyman will miss his second straight game due to his undisclosed injury, but hasn't been ruled out for the season finale versus San Jose on Wednesday. Considering there is a chance that Hyman plays in that clash, the 32-year-old winger should be expected to return no later than Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.