Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman Injury: Remains sidelined against LA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 11:22am

Hyman (undisclosed) will not be an option versus the Kings on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Hyman will miss his second straight game due to his undisclosed injury, but hasn't been ruled out for the season finale versus San Jose on Wednesday. Considering there is a chance that Hyman plays in that clash, the 32-year-old winger should be expected to return no later than Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now