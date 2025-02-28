Fantasy Hockey
Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman News: Reaches 20-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hyman scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Hyman was limited to three goals and an assist over eight contests in February. His tally Thursday got him to the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in seven years, though he's well behind the pace that saw him pot a career-best 54 markers in the 2023-24 regular season. Overall, Hyman has 34 points, 152 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-9 rating across 54 outings in 2024-25.

