Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Zachary Bolduc News: Keeps streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Bolduc scored a power-play goal, took two shots and recorded two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Bolduc has been on a roll of late and extended his point streak to three contests by tallying his 12th goal of the campaign. The second-year center is making the most of his bigger role this season, and he's notched a career-high 25 points (12 goals, 13 helpers) across 56 games this season. That said, the spike in form in recent weeks has been noticeable. Bolduc has recorded 10 of his 25 points over his last 12 appearances, notching seven goals and three assists in that period.

