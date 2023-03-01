BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code: Get Your $1K First Bet With ROTOBONUS

If you are looking to sign up for a new Arizona betting app, then BetMGM Arizona should be at the top of your list. This sportsbook is one of the best sports betting sites in the business. On top of an abundance of sports markets to bet on and popular bet types like one-game parlays, you can also place in-game wagers while live streaming the action on select markets.

On top of all of those perks, new users looking to get into Arizona betting will also get a $1,000 first bet offer when they sign up today with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, physically located in Arizona when you sign up and bet, and a new user of this sportsbook, you can get your hands on this generous $1,000 first bet offer today, which is one of the best Arizona sports betting promos.

Claim The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code To Get Your $1K First Bet With ROTOBONUS

Claiming the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is easy. To start, click through the link below. Doing so will reroute you to the BetMGM Arizona new user registration portal where you will be asked to enter some basic identifying information. You will also be required to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account so you can bet on one of the best sports betting apps today.

The next step will direct you to enter the bonus code ROTOBONUS in the applicable field. Then once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code so that you can immediately use your first bet offer today.

Online sports betting will be coming to Massachusetts in mid-March, and residents of Massachusetts can sign up with one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks when they use the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Using The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code To Get Your $1K First Bet With ROTOBONUS

When you use the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will get a first bet offer worth up to $1,000. The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your first bet.

If your first bet settles as a loss, the bonus code will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in bonus bets, up to $1,000. Bonus bets will be awarded to your account within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. But when you get your bonus bets, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

Your bonus bets will be distributed to your account in two different ways, depending on the value of your losing first bet. If the value of your losing first bet is less than $50, then you will get one bonus bet equal to that value.

But if the value of your losing first bet exceeds $50, then you will get five bonus bets equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each. For example, if your losing first bet is $100, then you will get five bonus bets worth $200 each.

Get Your $1K First Bet With ROTOBONUS With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code

You can get a $1,000 first bet offer when you sign up today with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. You can use your first bet to bet on all of the most popular sports betting markets like NFL odds and World Series odds.

When you are through using your first bet, be sure to visit the sportsbook's promotions page where you can find the latest ongoing bonuses and promos that existing customers take advantage of every day.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.