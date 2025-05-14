BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Net $150 Promo for Celtics vs Knicks, Warriors vs Timberwolves

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The Boston Celtics are trail the New York Knicks, 3-1, in their Eastern Conference semifinal. Game 5 is tonight in Boston. Bet on defending NBA champs to stay alive or fade the champs after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to create an account and get $150 in bonus bets if your opening bet of $10 or more is a winner.

If you are in Colorado, MIchigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and make an opening wager of $10+ on the Knicks vs Celtics or any eligible sports betting market. If you win, you'll receive three $50 bonus bets.

New customers in most other locations can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY, MA and NY) and claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This is one of the most popular sportsbook promos because it refunds a losing opening wager with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

One of the top sports betting apps is perfect for anything on today's calendar. Whether you want to bet on the Celtics-Knicks or the Wolves-Warriors in tonight's other NBA Playoffs contest, make your wager after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBG150 and take advantage of the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager or get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $150 Promo at Sign-Up & Bet Odds for NBA Playoffs

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 14, 2025

Join one of leading sports betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Terms & Conditions for Wednesday, May 14

Players using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 can choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your opening bet. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 for Celtics-Knicks, Wolves-Warriors & More

It's hard to believe that the defending champion Celtics are facing the prospect of being eliminated from the playoffs. Make sure you get the latest NBA odds from one of the top NBA betting apps for tonight's schedule. Before you make your first bet, though, use the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer to activate your account before today's games.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Best Bets for Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Use the BetMGM bonus code offer and get all the great features, odds boosts, rewards program and more, because today's sports betting slate is loaded in the NBA and beyond.

Both the Warriors and the Celtics are facing elimination and both teams will likely be without their top players, Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum, respectively. Once you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, you can monitor the injury situations in both NBA games.

BetMGM also has updated odds for tonight's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers are one step away from a return to the Western Conference Final and a win in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights would be their third on the road in this series.

Tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer open an account. It's a perfect way to gain access to one of the top NHL betting promos for Stanley Cup odds and more. Register now and start betting. You could win $150 in bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.