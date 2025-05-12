Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - 100% Profit Boosts for Celtics-Knicks Odds Tonight

The Celtics and Warriors will each try to even their series in the NBA Playoffs tonight, the Celtics against the Knicks and the Warriors against the Timberwolves. Bet on either of these games after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open a new account. Make your first wager of just $1 on Celtics vs Knicks, Wolves vs Warriors or anything else. Win or lose, you will receive 10 100% profit boosts and have the chance to double your winnings.

One of the best sportsbook promos is available for new customers with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. It doesn't matter if your opening bet wins or not. You will get 100% profit-boost tokens to use on your next 10 wagers.

Get started now and bet NBA playoff odds on either of today's Game 4 matchups: Knicks vs Celtics or Warriors vs Wolves. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW works on one of the best sports betting apps for whatever interests you the most. Wager $1+ on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more, then get guaranteed 100% profit boosts!

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Register Now for a Chance to Double Your Winnings

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1 & Get 10 100% Profit Boosts to Double Your Winnings 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified May 12, 2025

If you're 21+ in most locations and in a place where sports betting is legal, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers in minutes on one of the best online sportsbooks. Here's all you need to do:

Click any BET NOW button in this article; the link will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Select your state and click the "Join Now" link. Enter an email address, set up a secure password and provide a mobile phone number. Provide a few basic personal details to verify age, identification and your location. Make sure ROTODYW is entered as the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Copy and paste it if it's not already filled in for you. Make a $10 deposit using any banking method Caesars accepts; it is a top sportsbook that accepts credit cards and e-wallets such as PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Terms & Conditions for Monday, May 12

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW offer works: Make your first bet of $1+ on any qualifying market and get 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose. You can use the tokens on one of the leading NBA betting apps and have the chance to double your winnings.

The profit boosts from one of the best NBA betting promos can be used with any wager of $25 or less. The maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire after 14 days.

Start your sports betting journey today. Just tap any BET NOW and claim your welcome bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and begin wagering on one of the leading MLB betting sites. Don't delay. Sign up now!

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW for Celtics-Knicks & MLB Odds

The Celtics won Game 3 in the Eastern Conference semifinal Saturday in New York after the defending NBA champs lost the first two games in Boston. The Celtics are favored to tie the series tonight. Bet on Boston and take the moneyline (-260) or wager the over (208.5) on the points total. Use the latest NBA odds to make your bets with the profit boosts you will get via the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: Best Bets for Monday, May 12, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 4: Celtics at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET; get the latest odds at one of the leading NBA betting sites.

Celtics at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET; get the latest odds at one of the leading NBA betting sites. NBA Playoffs Game 4: Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m. ET NHL Playoffs Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET; get the latest NHL odds from one of the leading NHL betting sites.

Capitals at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET; get the latest NHL odds from one of the leading NHL betting sites. NHL Playoffs Game 4: Golden Knights at Oilers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Golden Knights at Oilers, 9:30 p.m. ET MLB: Pirates at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET; check the latest MLB odds from one of the best MLB betting promos.

Pirates at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET; check the latest MLB odds from one of the best MLB betting promos. MLB: Yankees at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

There's a lot to choose from on a busy sports betting schedule. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW is one of the best NHL betting promos for new customers. In addition to the Knicks-Celtics and the Warriors-Wolves in a Western Conference semifinal, there's playoff action in the NHL and great games in MLB.

After placing your first $1 wager, you will get the profit boosts to use on your next 10 bets. Options include Capitals-Hurricanes in the NHL. Carolina is a favorite in Stanley Cup odds and lead, 2-1, in their East semifinal against Washington. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW can also be used to open an account and then bet on any MLB game. After acquiring Juan Soto, the Mets are leading the NL East. Tonight, they face the Pirates and ace Paul Skenes.

Register for the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW by clicking a BET NOW link. Make a first bet of at least $1 and claim 100% profit boost tokens for your next 10 wagers. The profit boosts will give you the chance to potentially double your winnings, so sign up now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.