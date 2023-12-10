Cowboys vs Eagles NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Sunday Night Football

It's impossible for the NFL schedule makers to give fans incredible games every week, but this is one of them. On Sunday Night Football, we will have a heavyweight NFC East battle that could have major playoff seeding implications, as the Dallas Cowboys will host the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys vs Eagles NFL Prop Bets: DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+180)

DeVonta Smith, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, is clearly the second option in the Eagles passing attack behind star wide receiver AJ Brown, but he's an integral part of their offense. He's been a bit boom or bust this year, but the last five weeks have been kind to him – Smith has logged a touchdown in four of his last five games, and has topped 96 yards in four of those matchups as well.

Smith thrives against the Cowboys. While his yardage totals have been sporadic against them, Smith has four touchdowns in his last three games against Dallas, including in their matchup last month. Bet on the Slim Reaper to find the end zone once again.

Cowboys vs Eagles NFL Prop Bets: Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions

Starting tight end Dallas Goedert has been out since the last meeting between these two teams, where he finished with three catches. Prior to that game, Goedert hadn't had less than four receptions in a game since October 1, and has only fallen short of four receptions in three out of nine games this year. The offense hasn't been the same without Goedert, including a poor performance last weekend against the 49ers.

Since the last meeting between these two teams, the Cowboys haven't had to play a team with an impactful tight end. I expect Goedert to find plenty of work over the middle of the Cowboys defense.

Cowboys vs Eagles NFL Prop Bets: CeeDee Lamb OVER 90.5 Receiving Yards

That's a big, big number to bet on, but Lamb has been playing out of his mind as of late. Lamb not only has over 100 yards in four of his last six games, but has over 150 yards in three of those games as well. When these teams met on November 5, Lamb had 11 receptions for 191 yards. He's a walking highlight reel.

Add in the fact that the Cowboys average a whopping 41.0 points per game at home this season, and I expect to see Lamb shine when the lights are the brightest yet again.

