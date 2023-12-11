Monday Night Football will treat us to two games being simultaneously in action, as the Titans and Dolphins will square off, along with the Packers and Giants. More games means more betting opportunities, and we'll find our bets to place on the top sports betting apps. Register with the best sportsbook promo codes to claim thousands before placing your bets tonight.

Looking at the Dolphins vs Titans matchup, there are intriguing NFL player props worth looking into. Let's get to it.

Dolphins vs Titans Props: Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Derrick Henry looks like he's back, folks. There's something about Henry that turns into a superhero when the weather gets cold, and this year is no different.

Henry has seen a very heavy workload over the last two weeks, something we know he's capable of handling, totaling 39 carries for 178 yards in his last two outings. More importantly, Henry had two touchdowns in each of those games. He is the engine that keeps the Titans offense going, and if Tennessee wants to slow down the explosive Miami offense, running the ball and bleeding the clock would be a good way to do so.

Dolphins vs Titans Props: Tyreek Hill OVER 109.5 Receiving Yards

Tyreek Hill is on another planet this year, and he's not done yet. He set the goal for himself in the preseason to be the first wide receiver in league history to record over 2,000 receiving yards, and he's well within reach of chasing it down.

Hill has 1,481 receiving yards with five games remaining, meaning he will need to average 103.8 yards per game to hit his mark. If you don't think his quarterback knows this, you'd be wrong. Hill has gone over 100 receiving yards in three straight weeks, including 157 in his last game. He's going to eat.

Dolphins vs Titans Props: Chigoziem Okonkwo OVER 3.5 Receptions

Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was your favorite fantasy analyst's favorite sleeper tight end this year, but unfortunately it didn't pan out that way. Okonkwo has yet to find the end zone this season, but his usage and yards per reception have increased dramatically over the last couple weeks.

In his last two games, Okonkwo has seven catches on 11 targets for 107 yards. His usage has been increasing, along with a couple splash plays. The target share is what matters here – he has seen five or more targets in three of his last four games. If he can get involved in this game, the 3.5 reception total is a fairly easy bar to clear.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.