Eagles vs Cowboys SNF $250 Bonus | ESPN BET PA | Promo Code: ROTO

Get ready for Sunday Night Football with the Eagles vs the Cowboys right now with the ESPN BET app. Use the ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO to get $250 in bonuses. By using one of the most recent PA sportsbook promo codes on the market, you'll get $250 in bonus bets when you place your first $10 wager. This particular promo code is the best one you'll find for ESPN BET PA, considering other outlets are only offering the standard $200 deal.

ESPN BET PA Promo Code: ROTO, Get $250 For Eagles vs Cowboys Game on SNF

Featured Matchup on Sunday Night Football to bet on: Eagles vs Cowboys

The Eagles' offensive playmakers, particularly with Goedert back, outshine the Cowboys', despite CeeDee Lamb not quite matching up to the caliber of AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith. However, Lamb benefits from a more favorable matchup.

The Cowboys likely boast more defensive talent, particularly in the linebacker corps and a high-performing secondary. Use the ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO to get $250 in bonuses to bet on this game and the rest of the games including NFL Props and Super Bowl Odds.

Sign Up To Use ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO To Get $250 In Bonuses Now That The ESPN BET App In PA Is Live

New users can sign up to use ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO to get $250 in bonuses now that the ESPN BET App in Pennsylvania is live.

To get started on one of the newest PA sports betting apps, go ahead and click on the "BET NOW" button. You will be redirected to the ESPN BET new user registration page where you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. It is also required to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when prompted to do so.

Now, you can make your first deposit on one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites. Your first wager needs to be at least $10, so you can deposit that amount – or more – on your first bet.

Use ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO And Get $250 in bonuses Now That The ESPN BET App Is Live In PA

Let's find out the details on how to use the ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO and get $250 in bonuses now that the ESPN BET app is live in Pennsylvania on one of the best PA sportsbooks.

Go ahead and place your first wager on any sports betting market for at least $10, and then you'll get your $250 in bonus bets. You will get your bonus bets in five separate $50 installments, and they can be used on anything, as long as they're not attached to any odds/profit boosts or prior promotions. It's also worth noting that each bonus bet must be used within seven days on one of the most reliable credit card betting sites.

Claim The ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO To Get $250 in bonuses Now That The ESPN BET App Is Live In PA

It's time to claim the ESPN BET PA Promo Code ROTO to get $250 in bonuses now that the ESPN BET app is live in Pennsylvania.

With the local NBA, NHL and collegiate Pennsylvania teams in action over the weekend, you'll have plenty of great opportunities to land that first bet on. Not to mention, you'll get plenty of bonus bets to use after you place that first bet. Just be sure to use the promo code and take full advantage of this welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.