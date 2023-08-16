PointsBet Promo Code: Get $500 In Second Chance Bets Today

New customers can sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code to get $500 in Second Chance Bets today available on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

When users claim the PointsBet Promo Code, they receive up to five $100 Second Chance Bets during the first five days of betting as a new customer at PointsBet Sportsbook. To qualify, a bettor must be at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time user at PointsBet Sportsbook.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to earn up to $500 in Second Chance Bets to wager on PGA Tour odds once you create a new account to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Sign Up With The PointsBet Promo Code To Get $500 In Second Chance Bets Today

You can sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code to get $500 in Second Chance Bets today which can be wagered without restriction on any preferred betting markets, bet types, and odds on one of the best sports betting sites.

Register today by clicking on the "BET NOW" link below. This brings you to the new user registration portal at PointsBet, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to verify your identity and provide access to your brand-new PointsBet Sportsbook account.

After being verified, fund your new PointsBet Sportsbook account with an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the quick and easy payment methods that PointsBet supports, such as PayPal and top credit cards. Then, find your preferred betting market, bet type, and odds to place your first wager, up to $100, and wait for the outcome of your first bet.

Use The PointsBet Promo Code And Get $500 In Second Chance Bets Today

You can use the PointsBet Promo Code and get $500 in Second Chance Bets today after betting at least $5 on PGA Tour betting markets.

Place your first bet on any fixed odds betting market at PointsBet Sportsbook to accrue bonus bet credits, up to $100, by settling a losing first bet. New customers can maximize their earnings by wagering during each of the first five days, which nets up to a maximum of $500 in Second Chance Bets when settling a losing first bet for five consecutive days as a new user at PointsBet.

Bonus bets are issued within 24 hours of your losing first bet settling. Unlike other online sportsbooks, PointsBet allows its customers to divvy up bonus bet credits into smaller denominations, up to four times, meaning a $100 bonus bet can be segmented into four $25 bonus bet credits.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days until they expire. Remember to wager with them during their one-week active window in your new PointsBet Sportsbook account.

Get $500 In Second Chance Bets Today Using The PointsBet Promo Code

New users get $500 in Second Chance Bets today using the PointsBet Promo Code when wagering at least $5 on PGA Tour odds today.

The 2023 PGA Tour is in the second of three playoff events at the BMW Championship this week. The top 50-ranked golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for four rounds to advance to the Tour Championship, which requires ranking 30th or higher to qualify. Use either your first cash wager or any bonus bets accrued to bet on PGA Tour odds, like outright winners, or explore an enriched PGA player props market, ranging from 2-ball matchups and hole scores, to round scores and plenty of other unique player prop markets to wager.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign-up with the PointsBet Promo Code to earn up to $500 in bonus bets using its lucrative 5 X $100 Second Chance Bets welcome bonus available for all new users to claim at PointsBet Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.