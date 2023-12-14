Use ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code ROTO for Tonight's Red Wings Game

Tonight is a great time to use the ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code ROTO when your Detroit Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes. The Red Wings (15-9-4) head into this game in fourth place in the Atlantic Division of the NHL's Eastern Conference.

When using one of the newest Michigan sportsbook promo codes, you'll get $250 in bonus bets – just for placing a simple $10 wager on any sports betting market. This is the best deal you'll find anywhere, as most other outlets only have the welcome offer for $200. Use this promo code today and get an additional $50 in bonus bets today.

Sign Up With The ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code ROTO To Get Instant Bonus Bets With Your First Bet

New users can sign up with the ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code ROTO to get instant bonus bets with your first bet.

To get started on one the newest Michigan sportsbooks, click on the "BET NOW" button. This will take you to the ESPN BET new user registration page where you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked to do so.

At this point, you can go ahead and make your first deposit on one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites. You will need to make a first wager of at least $10, so you can deposit that amount – or more – on your first bet.

Use The ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code ROTO For An Instant Bonus Bet, Here's How

Let's find out some of the details on how to use the ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code ROTO and get instant bonus bets with your first bet.

After making your $10 initial deposit and placing your first bet on any sports betting market, and then you will receive five separate $50 bonus bets totaling out at $250. You will have seven days to use the entirety of these bonus bets or they will expire.

Get $250 On Your First Bet With Tonight's Red Wings vs Hurricanes Game Using Promo Code ROTO

There's never been a better time to get instant bonus bets with your first bet when you use the ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code ROTO on one of the most trusted credit card betting companies.

With the Pistons on break tonight, you'll have a great opportunity to land that first bet on tonight's Red Wings game. Not to mention, you'll get plenty of bonus bets to use after you place that first bet.

Whichever way you decide to go with your first bet, just remember to take full advantage of this welcome offer by using promo code ROTO.

Game: Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes

Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Watch: ESPN+

Writer Alan Walsh contributed to this story

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.