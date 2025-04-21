Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Draws PK in loss

Carrasquilla had three off-target shots, made two tackles (both won) and drew a penalty during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Tigres.

Carrasquilla made his second consecutive start after regaining his spot in the lineup and was active floating around the opposition's box with his highlight definitely being the penalty he drew for the goal that momentarily tied the game at one goal apiece at the start of the second frame. With just one goal and one assist over 15 Clausura appearances, Carrasquilla is expected to do more and he'll hope to finally get it going during the upcoming playoffs.