Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459

This article is part of our Sorare series.

The DNP bug went viral over the weekend as there were some surprising rotations (I'm looking at you, RSL) and some guys getting rest for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. This season has been frustrating as MLS now releases availability reports Friday, well after Sorare's lineup lock. Finding information without physically being at the training grounds is increasingly difficult. The beat writers for individual teams do a great job, but many teams keep information close to the chest since they aren't required to disclose player statuses.

It was a week to forget for the column, but reflection is a big part of my process. Let's take a look at what went wrong.

Last Week's Results

Elite Options

GK: Patrick Schulte (43.30), Roman Celentano (71.30 - CS), Drake Callender (5.90)

DF: Malte Amundsen (71.26 - A), John Tolkin (44.86), Rodrigues (37.68)

MF: Luciano Acosta (46.00), Diego Luna (32.90), Thiago Almada (91.20 - G)

FW: Lionel Messi (DNP), Luis Suarez (SUB - 25.00), Denis Bouanga (34.40), Cucho Hernandez (46.40), Cristian Arango (51.80)

Value Options

GK: Zac MacMath (DNP), Brad Stuver (50.10), Matt Freese (35.30)

DF: Brooks Lennon (79.46 - A), Justen Glad (DNP - Hamstring), Thiago Martins (31.96)

MF: Cristian Espinoza (33.20), Emeka Eneli (59.60 - G/PK), Jonathan Osorio (36.80)

FW: Xande Silva (56.30), Jeremy Ebobisse (41.90), Kerwin Vargas (37.20)

Sorare GW 459 // MLS Week 4

As much as I enjoy the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup action, I'm ready for the competition to end. There has been so much early-season rotation that it's hard for the clubs playing in the competition to get into a groove. Take Orlando City, for example. They are doing well advancing to the Round of 16, but in MLS they only have one point from three matches. The early congestion has shown to be a killer in league play every year.

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

Seattle Sounders 60.54% vs. Colorado Rapids New York City FC 55.66% vs. Toronto FC Sporting KC 54.93% vs. San Jose Earthquakes LA Galaxy 52.00% vs. St. Louis City SC Houston Dynamo 50.82% vs. Portland Timbers

This list epitomizes the beauty and parity of Major League Soccer. Seattle, NYCFC, Sporting KC and Houston are all winless to start the season. The league is all about matchups and home-field advantage. With these teams being at the top of the favorite list it should be a wide-open gameweek.

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, March 7. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Matt Freese (NYC) $19.90 vs. Toronto FC

NYCFC have opened the season with three straight losses. Freese had a penalty save in the opener but has been pretty underwhelming since. Even with Toronto being on a hot start, this is about as good a matchup as it gets. I know this is a different Toronto team than last year, but last time NYCFC were at home against Toronto, Freese kept a shutout en route to a 73.80 SO5 score. If NYCFC are going to get back on track, this is the match to do it in.

Andre Blake (PHI) $33.04 at Austin FC

Yikes. Philadelphia went to Mexico this week and was taken to the woodshed by Pachuca, losing 6-0. Blake didn't look his normal self and didn't even move on several of the goals. He's now made an error leading to a goal in three of his last eight matches. The good news is that the congested fixtures with CONCACAF are a thing of the past and Philadelphia can focus on MLS play. A trip to Austin could be a get-right game for Blake. I expect him to see some shots on the road, but I don't see Austin threatening with the barrage of attacks that Pachuca came at the Union with.

Honorable Mention: Jonathan Sirois (MTL) $25.01 at Chicago Fire

Defenders

Andreu Fontas (SKC) $3.19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Fontas is a steady player with some nice all-around scores to start the season. Add in the plus-matchup with San Jose and I expect to see another quality SO5 performance. With Tim Melia being pretty cheap, I really like a Sporting KC defensive stack with some upside in this matchup.

Jackson Ragen (SEA) $8.77 vs. Colorado Rapids

This is another stackable combo and Ragen pairs well with Andrew Thomas against the Rapids. With Yeimar Gomez still getting back into fitness, Ragen is the safe center-back to play this weekend. While Ragen doesn't usually have the peak, all-around performances, he's good for 60-plus points just without the 75-plus upside. In his last 14 matches, Ragen has seven 60-plus outings.

Honorable Mention: Brooks Lennon (ATL) $7.94 vs. Orlando City

Midfielders

Santiago Rodriguez (NYC) $8.77 vs. Toronto FC

With the positive matchup against Toronto at home, Santi should be a really nice play on this slate. Through three matches, he's taken 61 percent of set pieces and has a great chance to get a decisive off of one of those attempts. The only drawback is a slight rift with the coaching staff and it's never safe to guess what coach Nick Cushing will do with his back against the wall. I will still be rolling out Santi this weekend with confidence.

Riqui Puig (LAG) $60.99 vs. St. Louis City SC

I am a huge Puig fan, if you didn't already know. He's my favorite player in MLS even though I support the Philadelphia Union. I'll try to keep my bias at bay, but as always, I love Puig this weekend. A home matchup with St. Louis City isn't a slam dunk, but he's pretty matchup-proof at this point in the season. In the opener against Inter Miami, he scored 77.10 points (all on AA) with a missed penalty. He has goals in his last two road games and has scored 78.50 and 81.40 in those contests. When healthy, Puig is among the best in the league in a stacked midfield position. The AA should be there and I wouldn't be surprised if he picked up his first assist of the season, setting up either Joseph Paintsil or Dejan Joveljic.

Honorable Mention: Thiago Almada (ATL) $57.74 vs. Orlando City

Forwards

Daniel Salloi (SKC) $14.75 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Salloi hasn't picked up a decisive action this season and this really feels like the opportunity for his first. The output has been solid in the first three matches averaging 13.5 AA per game. Couple that with a decisive and this could be a score of 70 or more for Salloi. He's splitting set pieces with Johnny Russell, which gives another outlet for a possible decisive action. I expect the SKC boys to have a great day at Children's Mercy Park.

Jesus Ferreira (DAL) $31.49 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Ferreira returned to the starting lineup for the first time after recovering from injury last weekend and he scored the team's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to RBNY. A home matchup with Vancouver isn't the best matchup, but it should be a chance for FC Dallas to right the ship. In the past 365 days, Ferreira has 18 goals and seven assists in 32 starts. With his ability to take corners and also score, Ferreira has a good chance to get his first home decisive of the season.

Honorable Mention: Giorgos Giakoumakis (ATL) $34.73 vs. Orlando City

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Andrew Thomas (SEA) $11.54 vs. Colorado Rapids

This is another good spot for Seattle and another chance at a clean sheet for Thomas. Stefan Frei is still a week or so out, so Thomas will continue to be the starter in Seattle. Colorado are coming off a nice 2-1 victory at Real Salt Lake and has started to gel as a team. Traveling to Lumen Field is always tough even with Seattle still without several key players. Thomas has conceded one goal in two starts and has averaged 56.7 SO5 points.

Tim Melia (SKC) $10.03 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City have drawn all three matches to start the season. They come into this matchup as the third biggest favorite on the slate against a San Jose team that has been one of the worst in MLS. Melia played really well on the road against LAFC last weekend, keeping a clean sheet and putting up 86.40 SO5 points. He should see less action in this match but does have clean sheet implied odds above 40 percent. Melia is worth a play at a cheap price point against a team that hopefully continues to struggle for at least one more week.

Honorable Mention: Steve Clark (HOU) $16.28 vs. Portland Timbers

Defenders

Nouhou Tolo (SEA) $1.59 vs. Colorado Rapids

This is a shoot-the-moon type of play, as Tolo has the upside to put up some huge scores that Ragen can't produce. The drawback is when he doesn't score well, his floor is in the low 30s. This matchup should be an opportunity for a ceiling score. The last time Colorado visited Lumen Field, Nouhou scored 84.02 without a decisive action. Expect him to rack up duels and interceptions en route to a double-double or even a triple-double.

Thiago Martins (NYC) $1.59 vs. Toronto FC

Martins is in a good spot at almost the bare minimum price. While he only has yellow scores to start the season with games of 42.04, 41.70 and 31.96, this should be a get-right spot. Martins thrives on AA, usually racking up tackles, interceptions and duels won. Depending on the Toronto attack, there are definitely outcomes of 25-30 AA with the upside of a clean sheet, as well.

Honorable Mention: Alexander Roldan (SEA) $1.98 vs. Colorado Rapids

Midfielders

Cristian Roldan (SEA) $2.79 vs. Colorado Rapids

I like the outlook for both Roldan's this weekend. Cristian is coming off a nice performance against Austin, scoring 61.1 SO5 points with 26.1 AA and I think you can project a similar output at home against Colorado. With Seattle's injuries, Cristian will have to step up and create a goal. Last match, he had four attempted assists and six penalty-area entries. If he has the same output, there's a good chance Roldan picks up an assist to go with a nice AA game. I like the upside possibility this weekend.

Adalberto Carrasquilla (HOU) $2.39 vs. Portland Timbers

Houston crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup this midweek, which will help the team tremendously. With the current state of Houston's injuries, the squad depth just wasn't enough to compete in two competitions. They host Portland and are looking for their first MLS win of the season. While the home advantage isn't as significant now as it is to play in Houston in, say, June, it's still a nice boost (even though four of their first six matches have already been at home).

Carrasquilla provides the quality with Hector Herrera out and is a key cog in the Houston attack. In the last two home games, Carrasquilla has scored 76.20 and 64.10, both in losses. Even if Houston don't get a result against Portland, Carrasquilla has the ability to still score well.

Honorable Mention: Nemanja Radoja (SKC) $1.58 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Forwards

Johnny Russell (SKC) $5.18 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

As previously mentioned, Russell shares set-piece duty with Salloi. Like Salloi, Russell is due for a decision in this matchup. Averaging slightly less AA than Salloi, Russell comes in at a 65-percent discount making him a nice value this weekend.

Jordan Morris (SEA) $6.38 vs. Colorado Rapids

The last Seattle piece for the weekend is Morris. Seattle should be able to grab a goal,and Morris has the best odds to do so at +140. Besides drawing a penalty in the opener, Morris has been quiet to start the season. This matchup bodes well for him to bag his first goal of the season, as he should play up top with Raul Ruidiaz.

Honorable Mention: Alan Pulido (SKC) $7.50 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.