Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455

Major League Soccer is back! The season's first week is in the books and there are already tons of intriguing storylines. As I touched on in the inaugural Deke's Diamonds, home teams are a cheat code in MLS due to many factors. The salary cap creates parity throughout the league making almost every roster competitive and the amount of travel is extreme compared to any other league in the world. Last week, only Austin FC lost at home, as Minnesota United went into Q2 Stadium and took the full three points.

Let's see how the column performed in a weekend full of unexpected injury news.

Elite Options

GOALKEEPERS

Roman Celentano - 67.40 (Clean Sheet)

Andre Blake - Did Not Play (Right Adductor)

Pedro Gallese (HM) - 74.00 (Clean Sheet)

DEFENDERS

Kai Wagner - 64.14

Malte Amundsen - 72.50

Miles Robinson (HM) - 77.08

MIDFIELDERS

Luciano Acosta - 53.40

Sebastian Driussi - Did Not Play (Right Hamstring Irritation)

Evander (HM) - Did Not Play (Scratched in Warmups)

FORWARDS

Diego Rossi - 40.20

Cucho Hernandez - 66.10 (Goal & Missed PK)

Julian Carranza (HM) - 37.10

Value Options

GOALKEEPERS

Kristijan Kahlina - 67.40 (Clean Sheet)

Alex Bono - 51.50

Steve Clark (HM) - 42.50

DEFENDERS

Kamal Miller - 32.92

Nkosi Tafari - 86.50 (Goal Line Clearance)

Nathan Harriel (HM) - 43.22

MIDFIELDERS

Santiago Moreno - 52.50

Ashley Westwood - 45.00

Adalberto Carrasquilla (HM) - 52.90

FORWARDS

Christian Benteke - 100 (3 Goals)

Bernard Kamungo - 57.60

Enzo Copetti (HM) - 32.50

Sorare GW 455 // MLS Week 2

On to this gameweek where you can use the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see who the biggest favorites are.

Seattle Sounders 59.39% (vs. Austin FC) Inter Miami 57.31% (vs. Orlando City) New England Revolution 57.16% (vs. Toronto FC) Vancouver Whitecaps 52.00% (vs. Charlotte FC) Portland Timbers 48.53% (vs. D.C. United)

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, Feb. 29. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis (NSH) $17.37 at Colorado

A goalie on the road after harping on home pitch advantage last article? Give me a rested Willis and the bend-but-don't-break Nashville SC defense. Willis wasn't needed in Nashville's second leg in CONCACAF Champions Cup action against lowly Moca, as they rotated in backup Elliot Panicco. To open the season, Willis has clean sheets in both matches he's played. Nashville don't concede very often and when they do it's usually only a goal or two. With goalies getting a negative decisive at three goals allowed, Willis is usually pretty safe and he's allowed three or more goals only three times in the last year. Add in that Colorado are still gelling with a significantly different squad from last season and you have a nice matchup, even on the road.

Drake Callender (MIA) $29.30 vs. Orlando

Callender was the MLS Goalie of the Week for his clean sheet against Real Salt Lake and a tremendous performance against the LA Galaxy that included a penalty save on Riqui Puig. Inter Miami's defense has been leaky at times, especially as tired legs pop up in the second half. This sets up Callender for some busy matches, showcased by his eight saves with five coming inside the box against the Galaxy. You're buying high on the current form, but Inter Miami are one of the best (if not the best) in MLS and it's worth having the goalkeeper for the long run.

Honorable Mention: Roman Burki (STL) $22.47 vs. NYCFC

Defenders

Jackson Ragen (SEA) $9.14 vs. Austin

Seattle are battered with injuries, but Ragen is as safe as it gets in the best matchup on the slate. No matter the matchup, Ragen has been consistent posting a score of 60-plus in seven of his last 12 matches. Add in the matchup with Austin without Sebastian Driussi and you should have another 60-plus outing for Ragen.

Andreu Fontas (SKC) $3.16 vs. Philadelphia

Normally a matchup with Philadelphia isn't exactly what you'd target, but this is a bit of a perfect storm for Sporting Kansas City. Philadelphia not only had to play a midweek match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but the match went a grueling 120 minutes. There could be some key players rotated, as Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, and Jack McGlynn all went the full 120. Striker Julian Carranza also had to be subbed off and is a doubt for the quick turnaround. Even if these guys play, they're going to be fatigued on the road. This sets Fontas and company up with a sneaky-good matchup. Fontas has averaged 20.6 All-Around (AA) over the last year and I expect more of the same for a 60-plus performance against the Union.

Honorable Mention: Rodrigues (SJ) $20.38 vs. LA Galaxy

Midfielders

Carles Gil (NE) $71.33 vs. Toronto FC

Could it be anyone else? Gil is by far the best play on the slate at midfielder. Last weekend, Gil was the only bright spot for New England as he curled in a beautiful goal in the 3-1 defeat. The monopoly on set pieces alone should provide enough of an all-around score for double digits. I see him grabbing an assist as well as a nice day of AA, leading to a 70-plus score.

Ryan Gauld (VAN) $23.95 vs. Charlotte FC

Gauld and Vancouver come into this match off an extended break as they were the team on bye the first weekend of MLS play. Though they did have two competitive matches against Tigres of Liga MX in which they were ousted from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the break couldn't have come at a better time as some of the Whitecap players are dealing with injuries, as well. Charlotte FC looked sharp in the opener, but this trip is coast to coast. I expect Charlotte to struggle on the road and Gauld will be the focal point of the Vancouver offense. Gauld can put up 100-point performances as he provides plenty of AA that helps provide the peak scores you are chasing when he gets decisive actions.

Honorable Mention: Riqui Puig (LAG) $39.60 at San Jose

Forwards

Lionel Messi (MIA) $119 vs. Orlando City

Messi and Jordi Alba teamed up for a vintage equalizer late in the match to steal three points from the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park last weekend. Messi is always going to have his moments in MLS, but I'm especially excited for this rivalry match. Last season in Leagues Cup, Messi got into it with Orlando's Cesar Araujo as the two exchanged fouls. Araujo plays an aggressive style in the midfield and aims to be all over Messi. I think this is going to add fuel to the fire and Messi is going to be extra motivated. Messi scored two goals in that match en route to a 91.40 Sorare total and I wouldn't be surprised to see more of the same in this match.

Daniel Salloi (SKC) $13.53 vs. Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia's back line has looked terrible to start the season. Jakob Glesnes looked like he was playing for Saprissa in the CONCACAF Champions Cup as he conceded a penalty and had an absurd own goal. Andre Blake being out of the lineup is huge based on his leadership and ability in net. Salloi has the upside to put up a nice score against a fatigued Philadelphia Union team if he can contribute a goal or an assist.

Honorable Mention: Cucho Hernandez (CLB) $97.48 at Minnesota

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Maarten Paes (DAL) $13.28 vs. CF Montreal

There are a lot of positive signs for FC Dallas going into this weekend. Not only is new signing Petar Musa in training, but Jesus Ferreira looks like he might be recovered and ready to get back in the lineup. The weak spot for Dallas is the back line, as the attacking pieces are the team's focal point. That's not the worst thing for Sorare scoring purposes, as Paes can be busy in net. Clean sheets have been few and far between as Paes only has one in his last 13 matches, but he has a safe floor with his involvement and has the upside of some great scores if he can keep the occasional clean sheet.

Andrew Thomas (SEA) $11.92 vs. Austin FC

Thomas will be in net again for Seattle as Stefan Frei is out with a right hamstring issue. Seattle are the biggest favorite on the slate and face a fragile Austin FC team that was the only team to lose at home in Week 1. Seattle also have the highest clean sheet chance at close to 40 percent, squarely putting Thomas into top play consideration. The price on Thomas is a little too high for my liking, especially with Frei coming back soon. However, if you need a plug-and-play keeper just for this gameweek, you could do much worse than Thomas.

Honorable Mention: Yohei Takaoka (VAN) $12.94 vs. Charlotte FC

Defenders

Nouhou Tolo (SEA) $1.41 vs. Austin FC

Tolo is in the same boat as Ragen but is a much cheaper way to get exposure to Seattle. As a left-back, Tolo has peaks and valleys with his SO5 scoring and his upside is enormous as the peaks can reach the upper 90s. I expect an upside game in this matchup for Tolo, who is one of the best values on the entire slate.

Dave Romney (NE) $1.41 vs. Toronto FC

Romney is Mr. Reliable in New England after stating 38 matches last season. Even though the Revs have a match at home Thursday night in the Concacaf Champions League, they stay at home with a favorable matchup against Toronto FC on deck. With rumors of Lorenzo Insigne not playing on turf this season, Toronto would be without a key piece in a team that can't afford to miss any attacking players. Toronto did a good job picking up a point against FC Cincinnati on opening day, but Romney should score well regardless. I expect a solid AA game and wouldn't be surprised if New England kept a clean sheet in a bounce-back spot from the DC United road result.

Honorable Mention: Alexander Roldan (SEA) $1.76 vs. Austin FC

Midfielders

Cristian Roldan (SEA) $3.25 vs. Austin FC

A lot of the Seattle Sounders are reasonably priced this week and in this matchup, they have to be worth a look. Alex's brother, Cristian, was a huge loss for Seattle last season as he missed a large part of the season. The team wasn't the same without him and it showed how integral he was. While his upside might be capped (only one game with 80-plus points in the last year), he should be able to score in the 60 range in this matchup.

Jackson Yueill (SJ) $2.78 vs. LA Galaxy

This should be a high-scoring matchup between two California rivals. Yueill racks up AA in the midfield and averages 14.7 AA per game and this could be an upside game with goal opportunities there to be had. Yueill has a few high peaks per season and it's usually in a high-scoring game where he picks up an assist or goal. The last time San Jose hosted the Galaxy, Yueill had an assist and scored 75.70 Sorare points.

Honorable Mention: Paul Arriola (DAL) $2.43 vs. CF Montreal

Forwards

Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ) $6.94 vs. LA Galaxy

Last time at home in the 3-2 loss to the Galaxy, Ebobisse had a goal and an SO5 score of 80.90. There should be goals galore again in this match and I wouldn't be surprised to see Ebobisse be on the end of one.

Brian White (VAN) $7.57 vs. Charlotte

White has been dealing with a slight knock, but is back to full training. He should be good to go for the weekend but it is worth monitoring the situation. I really like the idea of pairing White with Gauld not only for this matchup, but for all home games at BC Place. White had a really nice 2023 season and provided a lot of goals for Vancouver. He has seven decision actions in his last 10 matches and is in a great situation to add another this weekend.

Honorable Mention: Alan Pulido (SKC) $5.90 vs. Philadelphia

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.