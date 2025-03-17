Ademola Lookman News: Produces despite loss to Inter

Lookman created five scoring chances and registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Lookman put up respectable numbers, leading his side in two offensive stats, even though the Atalanta frontline had a muted display relative to its standards. He has found the target four times in the last five rounds, adding 22 shots (11 on target, 14 key passes and 21 crosses (nine accurate).