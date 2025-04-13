Amine Harit News: Makes return Saturday
Harit recorded no stats in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.
Harit made his return to the pitch after being out or unused since late October. It was a positive sign to see him back as the Moroccan could play a role down the stretch with his creative abilities. His next chance to feature will come against Montpellier on Saturday.
