Amine Harit headshot

Amine Harit News: Makes return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Harit recorded no stats in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Harit made his return to the pitch after being out or unused since late October. It was a positive sign to see him back as the Moroccan could play a role down the stretch with his creative abilities. His next chance to feature will come against Montpellier on Saturday.

Amine Harit
Marseille
