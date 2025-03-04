Andreas Christensen Injury: Out four weeks

Christensen (calf) is out for at least four weeks due to a calf injury, according to his club.

Christensen will miss out until April, missing both of the club's UCL knockout stage matches due to his calf injury. This is a brutal setback for the defender, as he has already been out since Jan. 29 and the setback will sideline him a further four weeks. Luckily for the club, this will be a minor absence, as they have been without the defender for some time now, last playing in their season opener.