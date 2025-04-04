Andreas Christensen Injury: Training with group

Christensen (calf) has been training with the group this week and could be an option to face Real Betis on Saturday, Javier Gascon of Mundo Deportivo reports.

Christensen has been taking part in training in recent days, but even though he wasn't included in the squad to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals, his return is getting closer and closer. He hasn't played since August and has been limited to just 26 minutes off the bench and three outings as an unused substitute throughout the season.