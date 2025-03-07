Angel Mena News: Returns to Ecuador

Mena is now part of Ecuadorian club Orense after spending six months in Pachuca, the team announced.

Mena is in the final stages of his career at 37 years of age, though he can still bring quality on the wing in his new squad. Before his unsuccessful stint with Tuzos, the talented playmaker was an outstanding contributor for Leon, recording 70 goals and 39 assists in 187 Liga MX matches played (161 starts). He has also played 62 games and scored eight goals for the Ecuadorian national team.