DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Friday, Nov. 25

Friday's slate is another one with three decent-sized favorites, as Senegal, Netherlands and England are all around 60-percent to win, according to the odds. Still, that won't stop people from gravitating toward the Americans in their big matchup with England.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Memphis Depay, NED vs. ECU ($9,900): This obviously relies on Depay starting, but if he doesn't, you can plug in Cody Gakpo ($9,600), so it's not too difficult to swap. Depay changed the match when he came on for Netherlands in the first game and while he didn't make the score-sheet, he provided a needed spark. There appears to be a question of set pieces, as Gakpo took all seven last match, but it's hard to see Depay completely losing that role and he's on penalties, as well. Both guys are expensive, but it's a decent matchup, as Ecuador are a tad more of a defensive team and the Netherlands should get more opportunities than they had against Senegal.

Krepin Diatta, SEN vs. QAT ($5,100): There's some clear mispricings with Senegal in the opening matchup and I'm not sure there's any reason to fade them. Diatta managed six floor points against the Netherlands and took a corner from Idrissa Gueye ($4,000). Boulaye Dia ($5,900) is in play as the central striker, though he's a bit more goal dependent. All of the Senegal guys are viable in every format because they're cheap. I might end up with at least two of them in every lineup because of that. Qatar probably aren't as bad as they showed in the opener, but they still aren't good and this matchup is a little tougher.

There will be some Harry Kane ($10,100) and Christian Pulisic ($9,000) rostership because that's how it goes. I'm mostly fading that match, as I don't think there will be many goals even if the implied odds suggest differently (that's also why I'm fading it).

MIDFIELDERS

Idrissa Gueye, SEN vs. QAT ($4,000): It's kind of weird to write up Gueye in this spot, but he's cheap and taking the majority of set pieces for a favorite. He's not a must, but he allows you to spend up at numerous positions, namely forward and defender. Ismaila Sarr ($7,200) is the other option with more upside, as he seems to be the biggest playmaker for Senegal without Sadio Mane. He was on the ball a ton in the first game, racking up three shots and four chances created in addition to being most likely for a full 90 of the Senegal attack. If you're not having trouble finding the money, Sarr is a better choice than Gueye, mainly because of upside along with a decent floor from his activity on the ball.

Mason Mount, ENG vs. USA ($5,200): The reason you can pay up for Sarr in cash games is because there isn't a midfielder who really stands out, as the top players on this slate are mostly forwards. The reason for Mount is that he's cheap for an attacking player on the biggest favorite of the slate. Even without set pieces, he has to be considered given the matchup and price. Of course, if he doesn't start in the final match of the day, you'll have to have some kind of plan and it would likely involve a USA midfielder or someone like Declan Rice ($3,900).

For tournaments, Jude Bellingham ($6,500) seems to make the score-sheet in every match he plays these days, while Brenden Aaronson ($5,500) could sneak in a start for the United States. Most of the Ecuadorians will be hard to roster, as they're all a tad too expensive for the matchup. Enner Valencia ($7,600) may not even start because of injury and guys like Gonzalo Plata ($6,800) and Angel Mena ($8,100) aren't really worth it with Senegalese players in the same range or cheaper. Similar to the first slate, Bukayo Saka ($8,300) is a GPP option, though he may be a little more popular after his early performance. There's also a chance Phil Foden ($7,400) breaks into the starting XI, but again that's the final match of the day.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, ENG vs. USA ($7,7000): Similar to earlier in the week, Trippier is a must in cash games and probably tournaments. There's little reason to fade him on the biggest favorite with set pieces. There's a chance his ho-hum 11-point performance will turn some people off, especially against the USA, but there's really no one else to consider unless you go Luke Shaw ($5,800) instead of Trippier as your top defender. Shaw had the assist in the opener and could be more popular than he was after taking left-sided corners and getting up the field a ton.

Angelo Preciado, ECU vs. NED ($4,300): If you don't go England at one of your full-back spots, there are a couple options, though undoubtedly none of them are safe. Preciado was one of my favorite plays in the opener and while it won't be the same against the Netherlands, I think he can still come close to 10 floor points, though he's clearly not as reliable as others. Daley Blind ($5,000) is worth considering if you can't get to Shaw because as he showed in the first match, this isn't Ajax's Daley Blind.

GOALKEEPERS

Andries Noppert, NED vs. ECU ($5,200): According to the odds, Edouard Mendy ($5,400) is the play, but his mistakes in the opener are fresh in my mind. I think Noppert should have just as good of clean-sheet odds because not only is Valencia not 100 percent for Ecuador, but they didn't look that good in the attack despite winning the opener. They also failed to score in their three friendlies prior to the World Cup.

Matt Turner ($4,100) will get looks and it's not the worst idea because he should get plenty of save opportunities. Getting the win and clean sheet is another story, though it's not impossible for the United States.

