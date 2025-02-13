Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antonio Rudiger headshot

Antonio Rudiger Injury: Could return to face Man City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Rudiger (hamstring) could return for Wednesday's clash against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, manager Carlo Ancelotti told media Tuesday. "We need Rudiger [and Alaba] for the second leg, I think they might be available."

Rudiger won't play against Osasuna on Saturday, but there's a chance he might be able to return against Manchester City in a pivotal contest for Los Merengues. Rudiger has missed Real Madrid's last two matches, and a third one versus Osasuna, before being potentially ready to return.

Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now