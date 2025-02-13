Antonio Rudiger Injury: Could return to face Man City

Rudiger (hamstring) could return for Wednesday's clash against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, manager Carlo Ancelotti told media Tuesday. "We need Rudiger [and Alaba] for the second leg, I think they might be available."

Rudiger won't play against Osasuna on Saturday, but there's a chance he might be able to return against Manchester City in a pivotal contest for Los Merengues. Rudiger has missed Real Madrid's last two matches, and a third one versus Osasuna, before being potentially ready to return.