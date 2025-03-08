Antonio Rudiger Injury: Misses training due to flu

Rudiger is doubtful for Sunday's match against Rayo Vallecano after missing training due to an illness, according to Joel Del Rio of Marca.

Rudiger is going to be a late call Sunday, as he is now a heavy doubt due to an illness. He will likely need to pass testing to be an option, although a starting spot seems outside of the picture with a UCL contest on Wednesday. That said, this will force a change in the starting XI regardless, with David Alaba and Raul Asencio likely to serve in the middle of the defense.