Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ariel Lassiter headshot

Ariel Lassiter Injury: Joins up with Costa Rica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Lassiter has been called up by the Costa Rican national team and is out for Saturday's match against Colorado.

Lassiter will not be an option over the weekend, as he is serving with Costa rice for their friendly on March 25. He didn't start in their last outing, so this won't force a change. He will look to return to the club and be an option when facing Houston on March 30.

Ariel Lassiter
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now