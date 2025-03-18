Ariel Lassiter Injury: Joins up with Costa Rica
Lassiter has been called up by the Costa Rican national team and is out for Saturday's match against Colorado.
Lassiter will not be an option over the weekend, as he is serving with Costa rice for their friendly on March 25. He didn't start in their last outing, so this won't force a change. He will look to return to the club and be an option when facing Houston on March 30.
