Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for some normalcy with these Sorare slates. The matches for this gameweek include three on July 4, eight on July 6, and six on July 7.

The teams with a double gameweek are:

Dallas, Portland, Colorado, Sporting KC, LA Galaxy, and LAFC

Last GW's Results

Cap-Friendly Options (2nd Match Still Pending - Will Update on the next article)

GK: Yohei Takaoka, Roman Celentano, Aljaz Ivacic, Patrick Schulte, Drake Callender, Roman Burki, Chris Brady, Jonathan Sirois, Clint Irwin, Jacob Jackson

DF: DeJuan Jones, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, DeAndre Yedlin, Xavier Arreaga, Derrick Williams, Raheem Edwards

MF: Sebastian Berhalter, Luca Orellano, Brian Gutierrez, Robert Taylor, Dru Yearwood, Jackson Yueill

FW: Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Jeong Sang-Bin, Sam Surridge, Giacomo Vrioni, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Patrick Agyemang, Liel Abada, Tyler Boyd, Kwadwo Opoku, Xande Silva, Tai Baribo

Sorare GW 490 // MLS Week 20

Since it's another double gameweek, here's a graphic I made showing who has the best matchups.

The teams with a double GW are:

Colorado 60.8% LA Galaxy 46.3% LAFC 43.5% FC Dallas 38.5% Portland Timbers 38.5% Sporting KC 36.3%

My cap-friendly options will all have an L/15 of less than 50, with the idea that these guys let you roster some studs. This week, I will use players with a single game or a double GW since there are only six teams with a double GW.

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Wednesday, July 3. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Cap-Friendly Options

Goalkeepers

Zack Steffen (COL) $21.53 - L/15: 46 Game 1: Sporting KC (H) - 62.8 Win%, 37.17 CS% Game 2: St. Louis (H) - 58.8 Win%, 35.84 CS%

- L/15: 46

Of the teams with a double gameweek, Colorado has by far the best matchups. With matches against Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City, Steffen has a shot at a good score with both matchups. While I usually like to find a low-cap option at goalkeeper, an L/15 of 46 won't kill your lineup construction.

Honorable Mention:

Maarten Paes (DAL) $15.90 - L/15: 48 - Portland(H)/Sporting KC(A)

Patrick Schulte (CIN) $36.11 - L/15: 45 - Toronto(H)

Stefan Frei (SEA) $13.54 - L/15: 44 - New England(H)

Jonathan Sirois (MTL) $17.17 - L/15: 39 - Vancouver(H)

Defenders

Raheem Edwards (MTL) $0.66 - L/15: 41 Vancouver(H)

- L/15: 41

Since returning from injury, Edwards has been a peaks and valleys scorer.

Courtesy of SorareData

He has two 30+ AA outputs in his last three games and added an assist in both huge AA games. While Montreal only has one match, they face Canadian rival Vancouver at Stade Saputo. One caveat is where Ariel Lassiter will fit in as he returns from Copa America duty with Costa Rica. There's a chance Edwards could rotate back to a substitute role unless Lassiter plays in the left attacking midfielder position. It is a high-risk/high-reward situation that could pay off this gameweek.

I would much rather go above a cap of 50 for defenders, as there are rarely elite options in MLS.

Honorable Mention:

Sam Vines (COL) $0.99 - L/15: 46 - Sporting KC(H)/St. Louis(H)

Steven Moreira (CLB) $1.65 - L/15: 44 - Toronto(H)

Midfielders

Brian Gutierrez (CHI) $3.63 - L/15: 47 San Jose(A)

- L/15: 47

Games without Shaqiri courtesy of SorareData

Since Xherdan Shaqiri joined Switzerland for Euro 2024, Gutierrez has gotten into good form in his natural position. While he doesn't have a double GW, a road trip to reeling San Jose is far from a bad matchup. There will be goals at PayPal Park, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Gutierrez bag a decisive with 15-20 AA.

Honorable Mention:

Sean Zawadzki (CLB) $4.62 - L/15: 45 - Toronto(H)

David Ayala (POR) $2.31 - L/15: 44 - Dallas(A)/Nashville(H)

Connor Ronan (COL) $1.65 - L/15: 37 - Sporting KC(H)/St. Louis(H)

*BONUS: Emanuel Reynoso (Tijuana) - L/15: 0 - Queretaro(A)

I know this is a bit of a cheat code to include in a Major League Soccer article, but since Reynoso ghosted Minnesota, we deserve some utility, especially at a Cap 240 free space cost.

Forwards

Santiago Moreno (POR) $4.97(M)/$11.59(F) - L/15: 47 Game 1: Dallas(A) Game 2: Nashville(H)

- L/15: 47

Moreno has midfield and forward cards, but I'll slide him into the forward column since that's the position on his current season cards. We all know how good Evander is and I feel that Moreno gets overlooked in the Portland attack. With two matches in the gameweek, I like Moreno's chances at getting another decisive after back-to-back matches with 70+ points. He will be in my personal Cap 240 lineup.

Honorable Mention:

Johnny Russell (SKC) $4.30 - L/15: 50 - Colorado(A)/Dallas(H)

Paul Arriola (DAL) $1.66 - L/15: 48 - Portland(H)/Sporting KC(A)

Bernard Kamungo (DAL) $0.66 - L/15: 31 - Portland(H)/Sporting KC(A)

Deke's Favorite Lineup

Last GW favorite lineup:

GW 490 Cap 240 Favorite Lineup

Created via the Concept Builder on SorareData

