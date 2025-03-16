Artem Dovbyk News: Lifts Roma past Cagliari
Dovbyk scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Cagliari.
Dovbyk led his side in shots with a wide margin and had a few wayward efforts before pouncing on a loose ball after a corner kick and tucking it home. He has reached the double-digit threshold in Serie A play and set a new season high in attempts. He has scored twice in the last five games, adding 11 shots (four on target), three key passes and four clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now