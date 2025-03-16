Artem Dovbyk News: Lifts Roma past Cagliari

Dovbyk scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Cagliari.

Dovbyk led his side in shots with a wide margin and had a few wayward efforts before pouncing on a loose ball after a corner kick and tucking it home. He has reached the double-digit threshold in Serie A play and set a new season high in attempts. He has scored twice in the last five games, adding 11 shots (four on target), three key passes and four clearances.